Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 08:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Railways to offer up to 25% discount in some Shatabdi, Tejas trains: Official

The discount will be given on the base fare of trains with AC chair car and executive chair car seats and charges like GST, reservation fee, superfast charges and others will be levied separately, the official said on August 27.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Faced with stiff competition from roadways and low-cost airlines, railways is set to offer up to 25 per cent discounts in trains like Shatabdi Express, Tejas and Gatiman Express which have low occupancy to bump up ticket sales, according to a senior official.



"Trains with monthly occupancy of less than 50 per cent in the previous year are eligible for the discount," the official said.

First Published on Aug 27, 2019 08:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways

