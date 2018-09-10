App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2018 08:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Railways to launch portal for private firms to donate CSR funds for toilets, benches in stations

A change in the company law in April 2014 mandated that businesses with annual revenues of more than Rs 10 billion give away two percent of their net profit to charity.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The railways is all set to invite private companies to donate their CSR funds to sponsor amenities for passengers on station premises through a dedicated portal, Rail Sahyog, which will be launched by the Minister of Railways, a senior official said.

The companies can use their corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds to build toilets, provide free Wi-Fi with kiosks for e-services for citizens at stations, plastic bottle crushing machines, steel benches and dustbins and other amenities for passengers at stations, he said.

A change in the company law in April 2014 mandated that businesses with annual revenues of more than Rs 10 billion give away two percent of their net profit to charity.

To encourage participation of private companies and public sector undertakings in identified works/activities to be done under CSR in the railways, a policy framework had been put in place by the national transporter in 2016.
First Published on Sep 10, 2018 07:58 pm

tags #India

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.