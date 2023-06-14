English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Railways to launch five new Vande Bharat trains on June 26

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to launch the semi-high-speed trains via video conferencing.

    PTI
    June 14, 2023 / 04:25 PM IST
    Vande Bharat Express

    Vande Bharat Express

    Railways will start operating Vande Bharat trains on five more routes from June 26, the first launch after the three-train accident in Odisha on June 2 that claimed 288 lives.Vande Bharat Express

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to launch the semi-high-speed trains via video conferencing.

    The routes on which the five trains will run are – Mumbai-Goa, Bangalore-Hubli, Patna-Ranchi, Bhopal-Indore and Bhopal-Jabalpur. The railway ministry had cancelled the launch of the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat train after the Odisha tragedy.

    This is the first time that five Vande Bharat trains will start operations on the same day. While such launches in the past have seen a lot of fanfare, it will be a relatively austere event this time in view of the Odisha accident.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #railways #trains #vande bharat
    first published: Jun 14, 2023 04:25 pm