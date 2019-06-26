Railways to electrify its entire broad gauge network in 2 years: Govt

The Railways has set a target of 2021-2022 to electrify its entire broad gauge network, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal told Parliament on June 26.

Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, Goyal said the national transporter has 28,810 route kilometers left for electrification.

"The Ministry of Railways has planned to electrify balance broad gauge routes of the Indian Railways by 2021-22," he said.

Among those which will be electrified during this period are the Northeast Frontier Railways' 2,779 RKM, South Western Railways' 2,702 RKM and the Western Railways' 2,633 RKM.

"No new infrastructure for production of diesel locomotives has been proposed by Railways after the decision of 100 per cent electrification in September, 2018. Diesel locomotives that will be manufactured at Diesel Locomotive Factory Marhowra shall be required by Indian Railways for strategic, emergency and certain operational reasons," Goyal said.