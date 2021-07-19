MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:You can add global companies to your portfolio through Fund of Funds! Watch the webinar on July 20, 11am to get started
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Railways starts rolling out Rajdhani Express with Tejas coaches with intelligent sensor-based systems

The new train will have special smart features for enhanced passenger safety and comfort. The smart coach aims to provide world-class facilities to passengers with the help of intelligent sensor-based systems.

PTI
July 19, 2021 / 09:33 PM IST
PC: Indian Railways/Twitter

PC: Indian Railways/Twitter

The railways has started rolling out Rajdhani Express with upgraded Tejas coaches equipped with intelligent sensor-based systems, the ministry said on Monday. These bright golden hued coaches, with enhanced smart features are being introduced to run railway's prestigious Mumbai-New Delhi Rajdhani Express train.

"This new rake made its maiden run from Monday, July 19, 2021. The existing rakes of Train No. 02951/52 Mumbai New Delhi Rajdhani Special Express, one of the most prestigious and premium trains of WR have been replaced with brand new Tejas type sleeper coaches," the statement from the railways said.

Two such Tejas type sleeper coach rakes have been made ready to run as Rajdhani Express. Out of these two rakes, one rake comprises of exclusive Tejas Smart sleeper coaches, which is first of its kind to be introduced by the Indian Railways.

The new train will have special smart features for enhanced passenger safety and comfort. The smart coach aims to provide world-class facilities to passengers with the help of intelligent sensor-based systems.

It is equipped with passenger Information and Coach Computing Unit (PICCU) provided with GSM network connectivity, which reports to the remote server. PICCU will record the data of WSP, CCTV recording, toilet odour sensors, panic switch and other items integrated with fire detection and alarm system, air quality and choke filter sensor and energy meter.

Close

Related stories

"With the use of Tejas SMART Coach, the Indian Railways aims to move to predictive maintenance instead of preventive maintenance. The introduction of this modern Tejas Sleeper type train for long distance journey, is another paradigm shift by the Indian Railways for enhancing the travel experience for passengers," the statement said.

Additional smart features include passenger announcement/passenger information system, digital destination board, security and surveillance monitoring, automatic plug door, fire alarm, detection and suppression system.

It also has emergency talk back for medical or security emergency, improved toilet unit, toilet occupancy sensor, panic button in lavatories, HVAC - air quality measurement for air conditioning system.

It also has improved interiors, roller blind on window and upper berth climbing arrangement among other facilities.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways #Mumbai-New Delhi Rajdhani Express train #Tejas coaches
first published: Jul 19, 2021 09:29 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.