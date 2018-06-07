App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2018 09:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Railways shelves plans to enforce rule to penalise passengers for excess baggage

The national transporter had launched a six-day drive from June 1 to check for excess baggage.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Under fire for its proposal to enforce a three-decade-old rule to penalise passengers for carrying excess baggage, the railways has now shelved the plan, saying it was only to generate awareness among travellers.

The national transporter had launched a six-day drive from June 1 to check for excess baggage but the decision to strictly enforce the rule to fine passengers up to six times the stipulated luggage weight had led to widespread criticism with people taking to social media to denounce the move.

According to railway ministry spokesperson Rajesh Bajpayee, the drive was merely to make people aware of how carrying excess luggage causes inconvenience to other travellers.

"It was felt that in the heavy summer rush, passengers carrying excess luggage cause much inconvenience to fellow passengers. Hence, a special education-cum-awareness drive was launched," he said.

related news

The drive was meant to inform passengers about the provisions regarding free baggage allowance, the maximum luggage that can be carried and other provisions, Bajpayee said.

According to the prescribed norms, a sleeper class and a second class passenger can carry luggage weighing 40 kg and 35 kg respectively without paying any extra money, and a maximum of 80 kg and 70 kg respectively by paying for the excess luggage at the parcel office.

According to the rule, the excess luggage would have to be put in the luggage van.

Similarly, an AC first class passenger can carry 70 kg of luggage for free and a maximum of 150 kg after paying a fee for the excess of 80 kg.

An AC two-tier passenger can travel with 50 kg of luggage for free and another 50 kg by paying a fee while an AC 3-tier sleeper/AC chair car passenger can carry 40 kg of luggage for free and a maximum of 80 kg after paying a fee for the excess 40 kg.
First Published on Jun 7, 2018 09:35 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.