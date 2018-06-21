App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 09:28 AM IST | Source: PTI

Railways sets target of achieving 90% punctuality by Nov 1

The punctuality of trains slipped to around 65 percent in the past three months.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The railways has set a target of achieving at least 90 percent punctuality of trains by November 1, with minister Piyush Goyal making it clear that no laxity will be tolerated by the zones in achieving the goal, senior officials said today. Besides setting the punctuality target, the railway minister, in a review meeting with some railway zones earlier this week, has also set a deadline of December 1 for resolving all catering issues and October 2 for achieving the cleanliness target in trains and stations.

The punctuality of trains slipped to around 65 percent in the past three months.

"In the meeting, the minister made it clear that no laxity will be tolerated by the zones in achieving the punctuality target. He also said that reasonable cleanliness should be seen on station premises by October 2.

"The zones said that addressing catering issues would take time as base kitchens need to be set up, so they have been given a longer time," a railway official said.

related news

Goyal who has reviewed 11 railway zones and via video conferencing, interacted with young officers who have completed around five to six years of service asked them to suggest modern ways to run the national transporter.

By next week, the minister is expected to finish his review of all the 17 zones, after which he will meet the zonal General Managers.

"The railway network is such that the lines criss-cross across zones. Each zone has to work in tandem with another so that they maintain the standards. If a train gets delayed in one zone, automatically trains in the next zone will be affected," an official said.

The minister also assured all the zonal officials that there is no dearth of funds for safety and maintenance work.
First Published on Jun 21, 2018 08:16 am

tags #Business #Economy #India

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.