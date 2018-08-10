App
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 10:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Railways scraps museum plan after PM Narendra Modi raises a stink

The decision to shelve the proposal, was made after Executive Director (Heritage), Subrata Natha, held a meeting chaired by PM Modi.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioned its financial viability and logic, the proposal for setting up a railway museum at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSTM) has been withdrawn by the Railway Board.

The decision to shelve the proposal, as reported by The Times of India,  was made after Executive Director (Heritage), Subrata Natha, held a meeting chaired by PM Modi. A railway official, on condition of anonymity, said, “This closes the chapter regarding the proposed museum.” An official circular, citing the minutes of the meeting held, was later issued.

"There is no need to invest in and develop more railway museums. Digital museums can be created on the wall of the railway station, depicted the history and current development by use of appropriate technology," PM Modi was quoted in the minutes of the meeting.

During his visit to CSTM in November 2017, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had first proposed setting up a museum. Goyal had suggested the iconic structure be converted into a museum and should hold artifacts, photographs and relics of vintage trains from across the world. India’s biggest train museum is currently housed in Delhi.

In 2004, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) had awarded the status of ‘World Heritage Site’ to CSTM. The heritage building housed 400 railway offices and alternate plans were made to shift these offices to nearby buildings.  A group of railway employees had objected to this plan.

A pilot scheme was later decided, based on the suggestion of the PM, to launch 22 railway stations housing already available digital multimedia screens. The list features none of the stations in Mumbai.

To safeguard the status of ‘World Heritage Site’, the National Body for Heritage, Intach, was appointed.
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 10:27 pm

tags #India #Indian Railways #Narendra Modi #Trending News

