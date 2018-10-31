App
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 06:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Railways scraps flexi fare in some trains, reduces fares during lean season in others

It has also reduced flexi fares from 1.5 to 1.4 times the base ticket fare in 101 trains, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on October 31.

In a huge relief for passengers, railways has scrapped flexi-fare in 15 premium trains completely, while the scheme will no longer be applicable in 32 trains during lean periods.

On September 9, 2016, the railways had introduced flexi-fare for premier trains: 44 Rajdhani, 52 Duronto and 46 Shatabdi Express trains.

Under this, the base fare increases by 10 percent with every 10 percent of berths sold, subject to a prescribed limit. There was no change in the existing fare for first AC and economy class.

"As a gift to passengers this festive season, Railways has decided to reduce Flexi Fares from 1.5 to 1.4 times the base ticket fare, and to completely remove Flexi Fares from trains with less than 50 percent occupancy," the minister tweeted.
