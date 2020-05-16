App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 16, 2020 09:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Railways ready to run 'Shramik Special' trains from any district: Piyush Goyal

The district collectors have to coordinate with state nodal officers as well as nodal officers designated by the Railways, he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said the Railways is ready to run 'Shramik Special' trains from any district in the country, and asked district collectors to prepare a list of migrant workers stranded in their regions due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The district collectors have to coordinate with state nodal officers as well as nodal officers designated by the Railways, he said.

"To provide relief to migrant labour, Indian Railways is ready to run "Shramik Special" trains from any District in the Country. District Collectors should prepare lists of stranded labour and destination and apply to Railways through the State nodal officer," the Railways minister tweeted.

Close

"Along with this, the District Collectors should give a list and destination to the State Nodal Officer of Railways," he said.

related news

Over the last few days, Goyal has been appealing to state governments to approve more trains to ferry migrants to their home states.

The appeal has gone out specially to states like Jharkhand, Rajasthan and West Bengal.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 16, 2020 09:15 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways #migrants #Piyush Goyal

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Power ministry writes to states about Rs 90,000 crore package to discoms

Power ministry writes to states about Rs 90,000 crore package to discoms

Coronavirus pandemic | Gujarat COVID-19 cases cross 10,000-mark with 1,057 new cases

Coronavirus pandemic | Gujarat COVID-19 cases cross 10,000-mark with 1,057 new cases

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry issues guidelines for preparedness and response to COVID-19 in urban settlements

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry issues guidelines for preparedness and response to COVID-19 in urban settlements

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.