App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 10:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Railways-pvt cement firm's pact to recycle 3000 tons of incinerable scrap

An agreement for a period of 10 years was signed today with a private cement manufacturing company which will use the waste for co-processing, a Southern Railway release said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Indian Railways' Carriage and Wagon Works here has signed a pact to recycle around 3,000 tonnes of non-hazardous "incinerable" scrap generated every year from its workshop.

An agreement for a period of 10 years was signed today with a private cement manufacturing company which will use the waste for co-processing, a Southern Railway release said.

Located at Perambur here, the Carriage and Wagon Works undertakes periodic overhauling of coaches and wagons and generates waste such as rexin, cushion, coir and thermocol.

"As high as 3,000 metric tonnes of scrap is generated per annum during overhauling process.

This disposal management gives a major relief to the workshop against fire threat, pollution and unnecessary space occupation," the release said.
First Published on Jul 19, 2018 10:00 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.