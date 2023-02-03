Railways plans to upgrade ticketing capacity from 25,000 to 2.25 lakh per minute: Vaishnaw

The railways plans to upgrade its capacity of issuing tickets from 25,000 to 2.25 lakh per minute and attending to enquiries from 40,000 to 4 lakh per minute, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday. At a press conference here, the minister also said a target has been set to lay new railway tracks for a distance of 7,000 kilometres in financial year 2023-24.
"We plan to improve the passenger reservation system's back-end infrastructure. There will be significant improvement, almost 10 times... in terms of hardware, software and also website speed. At present, the capacity of ticketing is around 25,000 tickets per minute. The target is to upgrade it to 2.25 lakh per minute," he said.
"The capacity for attending to enquiries will also be upgraded from 40,000 per minute to 4 lakh per minute, Vaishnaw added. He also announced that "Jan Suvidha" convenience stores will be constructed at 2,000 railway stations across the country, which will remain open round-the-clock.
"The stores will have all stock of daily usage items, which the passengers can simply pick on their way back home after deboarding," he said.