 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Railways plans to modernise 1,000 small stations under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

PTI
Dec 24, 2022 / 08:44 PM IST

According to the scheme document, it aims at preparing master plans of railway stations and implementing those in phases to enhance facilities including and beyond the minimum essential amenities and aim for the creation of roof plazas and city centres at stations.

(Representational image)

The railways is planning to modernise 1,000 small yet important stations under the new ''Amrit Bharat Station Scheme''. This is apart from the ambitious plan to revamp 200 big stations under a separate redevelopment programme. Officials said the small stations would be identified not just for their footfalls but also based on the cities they cater to.

''The aim is to identify developing cities with potential and envisage railway stations as city centres that would link not just various parts of the city but also between different cities in the future. The plan is to map everything connected to it -- bridges and different modes of transport.

''The idea is to start modernising stations in a cost-effective manner. According to need, the divisional railway managers (DRMs) will take a call on modernisation works in a phased manner,'' an official said. A special fund will also be earmarked with the DRMs for this purpose.

According to the scheme document, it aims at preparing master plans of railway stations and implementing those in phases to enhance facilities including and beyond the minimum essential amenities and aim for the creation of roof plazas and city centres at stations.

The scheme's target is the introduction of new amenities as well as to upgrade and replace existing facilities, it said.

These stations will be redeveloped under what is being internally called the ''Khurda model of redevelopment''.