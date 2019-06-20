Railways plans to hive off production units into a separate entity: Report

The Indian Railways is planning on hiving its production units and workshops into a separate entity, according to a report by Business Standard.

The new entity – the Indian Railway Rolling Stock Company – will be in charge of technology partnerships and upgrading the seven production units.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The report noted that each production facility will have its own chief executive officer (CEO), who will report to the chairman and managing director of the company.

Railway board chairman VK Yadav has already written to the production units citing this as a priority, a source told Business Standard.

The Modern Coach Factory (MCF) at Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh might become the first unit to come under the new entity, the report added.

The report also noted that the Ministry of Railways will likely to hold consultations with unions soon, and that a Cabinet note will be issued within the first 100 days of the newly elected government.

The government also intends to re-develop 50 stations, and is planning to invest Rs 1.1 lakh crore, the report said.