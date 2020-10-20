Railways permits women to travel on Mumbai local from October 21: Piyush Goyal



I am happy to announce that Railways will allow women to travel on suburban trains from 21 Oct between 11 am to 3 pm & after 7 pm. We were always ready and with the receipt of letter from Maharashtra Govt today, we have allowed this travel.

— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 20, 2020

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on October 12 said that women are now allowed to travel in suburban trains from October 21 between 11 am and 3 pm and after 7 pm in Maharashtra.

A week ago, an order issued by the Secretary of Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation Department of the state said that all ladies, irrespective of whether they work for emergency services, will be allowed to board locals from 11 am to 3 pm and again from 7 pm till the end of local services for the day.

"It's requested that local train services be made available to all women from 11 am to 3 pm and again from 7 pm till the end of local services for the day, from October 17, in Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR)," the order said.

However, the Western Railway (WR) and Central Railway (CR) later refused to oblige without getting the green signal from the Railway Board, and working out the necessary modalities to permit women commuters, News18 reported.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Currently, only limited categories of people, including essential services staff, are allowed to travel by suburban trains due to the COVID-19 pandemic.