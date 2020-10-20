172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|railways-permits-women-to-travel-on-mumbai-local-from-october-21-piyush-goyal-5989181.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 06:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Railways permits women to travel on Mumbai local from October 21: Piyush Goyal

Currently, only limited categories of people, including essential services staff, are allowed to travel by suburban trains due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on October 12 said that women are now allowed to travel in suburban trains from October 21 between 11 am and 3 pm and after 7 pm in Maharashtra.

A week ago, an order issued by the Secretary of Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation Department of the state said that all ladies, irrespective of whether they work for emergency services, will be allowed to board locals from 11 am to 3 pm and again from 7 pm till the end of local services for the day.

"It's requested that local train services be made available to all women from 11 am to 3 pm and again from 7 pm till the end of local services for the day, from October 17, in Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR)," the order said.

Close

However, the Western Railway (WR) and Central Railway (CR) later refused to oblige without getting the green signal from the Railway Board, and working out the necessary modalities to permit women commuters, News18 reported.

Currently, only limited categories of people, including essential services staff, are allowed to travel by suburban trains due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
First Published on Oct 20, 2020 06:11 pm

tags #coronavirus #India

