App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 01, 2020 10:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Railways passenger services suspended until May 17

"In continuation of the measures taken in the wake of COVID-19, it has been decided that the cancellation of all passenger train services on Indian Railways shall be extended till May 17, 2020.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The railways on Friday said all its passenger services will remain suspended till May 17. However, it will run special trains for migrants and others stranded across the country due to the ongoing lockdown.

"In continuation of the measures taken in the wake of COVID-19, it has been decided that the cancellation of all passenger train services on Indian Railways shall be extended till May 17, 2020.

"However, movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places shall be carried out by 'Shramik' special trains, as required by the state governments, in terms of the guidelines issued by the MHA," the national transporter said in a statement.

Close

Freight and parcel train operations shall continue, as at present, it added.

related news

The government on Friday extended the nationwide lockdown till May 17.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 1, 2020 09:55 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus wrap May 1 | Lockdown extended till May 17, special trains for moving stranded migrants

Coronavirus wrap May 1 | Lockdown extended till May 17, special trains for moving stranded migrants

Lockdown impact | From May 4, Doordarshan to extend e-learning facility for five more standards in Bihar

Lockdown impact | From May 4, Doordarshan to extend e-learning facility for five more standards in Bihar

Coronavirus lockdown 3.0 | Construction activities in urban areas permitted where workers are available on site

Coronavirus lockdown 3.0 | Construction activities in urban areas permitted where workers are available on site

most popular

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.