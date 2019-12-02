Railways' spent Rs 98.44 in FY18 to earn every Rs 100, its worst operating performance in a decade

The Indian Railways' spent nearly Rs 98.44 to earn every Rs 100 in 2017-18, according to a report tabled by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India in Parliament on December 2.

This makes its operating ratio, at 98.44 percent, the worst in the last 10 years.

The operating ratio shows how much revenue goes into meeting expenses. A lower ratio is always better.

In February 2018, the Indian Railways had set a target operating ratio of 92.8 percent for 2018-19, as compared to 96 percent it said it had achieved in FY18.

It is estimated that the total revenue receipts for the Railways in 2018-19 will grow by 7 percent to Rs 201,090 crore.

The CAG noted in its report that without the advance received from NTPC and IRCON, the railways would have ended up with a negative balance of Rs 5,676.29 crore in FY18 instead of a surplus of Rs 1,665.61 crore.