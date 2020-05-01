App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 01, 2020 11:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Railways operates 'one-off' special train for ferrying migrants from Telangana to Jharkhand

The special train started at 4:50 am on May 1.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian Railways ferried 1200 migrants from Lingampally in Telangana to Hatia in Jharkhand as part of a pilot exercise after repeated calls from states to the Centre to commence trains in order to get migrant workers stuck across the country to their respective homes.

The special train started at 4:50 am on May 1.


The railways has issued a statement in this regard: Today morning a one-off special train was run from Lingampalli to Hatia on request of the State Government of Telangana and as per the directions of Ministry of Railways. All necessary precautions such prior screening of passengers, maintaining social distancing at station and in the train were followed.


The statement adds, "This was only a *One-off Special train* and any further trains shall be planned only as per the directions of Ministry of Railways and on request from both the Originating and Destination State Governments."




This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 1, 2020 11:25 am

tags #coronavirus #Indian Railways

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Bill Gates says COVID-19 vaccine may only be 9 months away

Bill Gates says COVID-19 vaccine may only be 9 months away

All metros designated as COVID-19 red zones by Centre for lockdown after May 3

All metros designated as COVID-19 red zones by Centre for lockdown after May 3

MLC election in Maharashtra to go through, says Election Commission

MLC election in Maharashtra to go through, says Election Commission

most popular

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.