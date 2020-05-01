Railways operates 'one-off' special train for ferrying migrants from Telangana to Jharkhand

Indian Railways ferried 1200 migrants from Lingampally in Telangana to Hatia in Jharkhand as part of a pilot exercise after repeated calls from states to the Centre to commence trains in order to get migrant workers stuck across the country to their respective homes.

The special train started at 4:50 am on May 1.

The railways has issued a statement in this regard: Today morning a one-off special train was run from Lingampalli to Hatia on request of the State Government of Telangana and as per the directions of Ministry of Railways. All necessary precautions such prior screening of passengers, maintaining social distancing at station and in the train were followed.

The statement adds, "This was only a *One-off Special train* and any further trains shall be planned only as per the directions of Ministry of Railways and on request from both the Originating and Destination State Governments."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.