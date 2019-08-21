Railways not to use single-use plastic from October 2

Taking a cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who appealed to the nation to shun single-use plastic during his Independence Day speech, Railways has decided to stop its use across the network, a statement from the national transporter said Wednesday.

All vendors and staff across Indian Railways are to be encouraged to use reusable bags to reduce plastic footprint. A pledge will be administered to cut use of plastics on October 2, the statement said.

"Ministry of Railways has directed all Railway units to enforce ban on single-use plastic material, with less than 50 micron thickness, from October 2, 2019. Emphasis is on making necessary arrangements to minimize generation of plastic waste and its eco- friendly disposal," it said.

It also appealed to its staff to reduce, reuse and refuse plastic products and to use inexpensive reusable bags to reduce plastic footprint.