Railway Ministry seeks CBI probe into Odisha triple train crash

The train crash led to the death of over 270 persons

The Ministry of Railways on June 4 sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the triple train crash in Odisha that has claimed over 270 lives.

"Considering the administrative information received so far, the Railway Board has recommended that the case should be further probed by the CBI," Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, while speaking to reporters in Balasore.

The train crash, one of the deadliest in the country's history, took place near the Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district, where the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train had collided at around 7 pm on June 2.

Earlier in the day, Vaishnaw disclosed that a change in electronic interlocking was found responsible for the accident in the preliminary inquiry.

"… let the investigation report come but we have identified the cause of the incident and the people responsible for it... It happened due to a change in electronic interlocking,” the minister had said.

Interlocking is an integral part of railway signalling that regulates the movement of trains on tracks to ensure safe passage and unhindered flow of traffic.

Vaishnaw had denied that the non-functioning of Kavach or the automatic signalling system was the reason behind the disaster. A section of the Opposition leaders had raised questions related to the Kavach system.

"It has nothing to do with Kavach. The reason is not what Mamata Banerjee said yesterday. This incident happened due to change in electronic interlocking," he said.

Banerjee, the chief minister of neighbouring West Bengal and supremo of the Trinamool Congress, struck back at Vaishnaw while addressing the press in Kolkata. "When yesterday he was present with me and I mentioned about anti-collision device, why didn't he open his mouth? 'Dal mein kuch kaala hai', we want the truth to come out," she said. The two leaders had also, on June 3, publicly differed over the death toll, with Banerjee saying that she feared it may go as high as 500.

As per the revised official tally, at least 275 persons have lost their lives in the crash. Around 747 others have been injured, along with 56 who have sustained grievous injuries.

The Railways Ministry on June 3 announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of deceased, along Rs 2 lakh for those severely injured. Separately, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of those who lost their lives in the accident, and Rs 50,000 for those injured, from the PM National Relief Fund.