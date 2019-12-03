Railways' method of classifying bridges needs revaluation: Parliament panel

A Parliamentary standing committee on railways has expressed its reservations over the classification system of bridges and said the present method relegates 92 per cent of them to minor bridge category. Railways classify bridges under three broad categories based on the breadth of the waterway on which those are built.

Bridges on a linear waterway of 300 meters are classified as important bridges and those on linear waterway of 18 meters are classified as major bridges. All others are classified as minor bridges.