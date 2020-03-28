App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2020 01:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Railways manufactures prototype of isolation ward in non-AC coaches

"Then we will serve the hinterlands or whichever region needs the coaches," Northern Railway Spokesperson Deepak Kumar said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The railways has manufactured a prototype of an isolation ward for treating coronavirus patients by converting non-air-conditioned train coaches, it said on Saturday. Once the best practices were finalised in the next few days, each railway zone would manufacture a rake with 10 coaches every week, the national transporter added.

"Then we will serve the hinterlands or whichever region needs the coaches," Northern Railway Spokesperson Deepak Kumar said.

To make the modified isolation ward, the middle berth was removed, the lower portion of the compartment plugged by plywood and a provision of partition provided from the aisle side for the isolation of the compartment, the railways said.

Close
It has also provided 220-volt electrical points in each compartment for medical instruments.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 28, 2020 12:39 pm

tags #coronavirus #India

most popular

RBI Shaktikanta Das presser on March 27: 3 likely announcements

RBI Shaktikanta Das presser on March 27: 3 likely announcements

India's coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown

India's coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown

US has world's most confirmed coronavirus cases: Report

US has world's most confirmed coronavirus cases: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.