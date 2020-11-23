PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 23, 2020 07:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

Railways likely to restore 17 mail, express trains for Punjab region from November 24

PTI

The Railways has drawn up a tentative plan to restore 17 mail and express trains for the Punjab region from November 24, the national transporter said.

"As per information received, the rail agitation is likely to be lifted in the evening of November 23. Accordingly, tentative plan for restoration of train services in Punjab area shall be as below," said the Railways as it provided a list of trains that will be restored.

"The plan is subject to track safety, clearance to be received by respective divisions from associated state government and security units," the restoration plan prepared by Northern Railways said.

"A total of 17 trains will be restored, including eight for Punjab area and nine for Jammu and Katra," it said.

However, all trains will remain cancelled for Monday.

These trains will be the first set to be operated by the Railways after almost a two month suspension due to the farmers protest in the state.

The Railways has said that the trains will maintain a maximum speed limit of 60kmph for security reasons.

However, 26 special trains scheduled for November 23 and 24 will remain cancelled, the Railways said.

On Saturday, the Railways had said that it would resume goods and passenger train services in Punjab following the state government's communication that the tracks were clear for operations hours after the protesting farmers decided to allow the services to operate.

The farmers have said that the agitation will be lifted by November 23 for a period of 15 days.
First Published on Nov 23, 2020 07:45 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

