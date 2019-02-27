App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 03:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Railways issue security alert across network

Security has been beefed up on board all trains operating in border areas and on railway premises, senior official of the Railway Protection Force said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Indian Railways has issued a security alert across its network in view of the escalating tension with Pakistan, a senior official of the Railway Protection Force said on February 27.

Security has been beefed up on board all trains operating in border areas and on railway premises, he said.

"We have issued an alert to all General Managers of zones in view of the prevailing security scenario. All trains to the mainland and valley in Jammu and Kashmir have additional security personnel on board. We have also identified specific targets related to railways and have beefed up security there," RPF DG, Arun Kumar told PTI.

He also said that no trains to Jammu and Kashmir have been cancelled so far.
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 03:40 pm

tags #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.