Last Updated : Sep 01, 2020 08:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Railways invites first set of tenders for DPR of Delhi-Ahmedabad high speed corridor

This corridor is among the eight high-speed networks that the Railways is planning across the country, one of which -- the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail (HSR) -- is under construction.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) on September 1 invited its first set of tenders for the 886 km long Delhi-Jaipur-Udaipur-Ahmedabad high-speed corridor to kickstart preparations for formulating its detailed project report.

The tenders for the project which were floated on Tuesday include preparation of drawings of crossing bridges over rivers/canals/railways and roads (Expressway, NH and SH and major district roads) and general arrangement drawings (GADs) of proposed stations and maintenance depots, carrying out ridership study (traffic study) and data collection and associated survey work for DPR of the corridor.

Close

The DPR will study the feasibility of these routes which includes land availability, alignment and a study of the traffic potential there.

Apart from the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor, the other seven are the Delhi-Noida-Agra-Lucknow-Varanasi (865 km), the Delhi-Jaipur-Udaipur-Ahmedabad (886 km) sections, Mumbai-Nashik-Nagpur (753 km), Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad (711 km), Chennai-Bangalore-Mysore (435 km) and the Delhi-Chandigarh-Ludhiana-Jalandhar-Amritsar (459 km) sections.

The NHSRCL has already started work for preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed Delhi-Varanasi HSR corridor.

The 865 km long Delhi-Noida-Agra-Lucknow-Varanasi rail corridor is one of the eight HSR passageways which will transform the Railways systems in the coming years with reducing the time duration of travel within a few major cities.

India's bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, the first high-speed corridor, will be completed by December 2023. Ninety percent of land acquisition work for the bullet train project will be completed in the next six months.
First Published on Sep 1, 2020 08:13 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi-Ahmedabad high speed corridor #India #Indian Railways #National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited

