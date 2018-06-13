App
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 09:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Railways introduces mobile app to book unreserved tickets

The ‘utsonmobile' application developed by the Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS) is available for both Android and Windows smart phones. Users can download this app from Google Play Store or Windows store free of cost.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Railways has now introduced a mobile application which enables booking and cancellation of unreserved tickets among a host of other facilities. In a statement today, the ministry said that the app will also enable issue and renewal of season and platform tickets, check and load R-wallet balance and help maintain user profile management and booking history.

"First the passenger will get registered by providing his/her mobile number, name, city, default booking train type, class, ticket type, number of passenger and frequently travelling routes. Upon successful registration, Railway Wallet (R-Wallet) will be created automatically with zero balance to the passenger. There will be no extra cost for creating R-Wallet," the statement said.

The R-Wallet can be recharged either at any of the UTS counter or through recharge option available in the https://www.utsonmobile.indianrail.gov.in website.

No advance ticket booking is allowed since the app is only for unreserved tickets.

"The passenger can travel without taking hard copy of the ticket. Whenever ticket checking staff asks for ticket, the passenger will use 'Show Ticket' option in the app," the statement said.
First Published on Jun 13, 2018 09:37 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

