App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 09:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Railways increases vacancies for assistant loco pilots, technicians from 26k to 60k

Railways has activated the mock link for the first stage of the computer-based test on July 26 and E-call letters can be downloaded from the recruitment board website four days prior to the exam.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In a big relief to nearly 48 lakh candidates appearing for the first set of computer-based tests for the 26,502 vacancies of assistant loco pilots (ALP) and technicians to be held on August 9, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday the number of "vacancies" has been more than doubled to 60,000. Around 47.56 lakh candidates have applied for the posts.

"Government has more than doubled the vacancies for assistant loco pilot and technician posts from 26,502 to 60,000, ensuring more jobs in Railways," Goyal tweeted.

Railways has activated the mock link for the first stage of the computer-based test on July 26 and E-call letters can be downloaded from the recruitment board website four days prior to the exam.

Candidates can login with their credentials on the above-mentioned dates through a link to be provided on the official websites of the RRBs and find out about their exam centre, date and session, and download Travel Authority (for SC/ST candidates only) and E-call letter, a notice from the Railways had said last week.

The exam will last for an hour for general candidates and 80 minutes for candidates who are differently-abled. It will consist of 75 multiple choice questions and there will be a negative marking (1/3rd) for every incorrect answer.
First Published on Aug 2, 2018 09:28 pm

tags #employment #India #Indian Railway #Piyush Goyal

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.