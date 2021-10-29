MARKET NEWS

Railways' Gati Shakti Express debuts today between Delhi-Patna

The train with the newly introduced AC-3 tier economy coaches will cater to the rush during the festive season during Diwali and Chhath Puja.

PTI
October 29, 2021 / 07:11 PM IST
Representative image

The Railways will run the Gati Shakti superfast special train between Delhi’s Anand Vihar Terminal and Patna Junction for the first time on Friday, an official statement said.

"The train will be operated to cater to the rush of passengers during upcoming festivals like Diwali and Chhath Puja. This train will make a total of five trips till November 7," the railways said.

"It is notified for the information of the general public that the convenience of the rail passengers and to clear extra rush of passengers during ensuing festivals, Northern Railway shall run 01684/01683 Anand Vihar Terminal-Patna-Anand Vihar Terminal Gati Shakti Superfast Special train,” read an official notification.

According to Northern Railways, 01684 Anand Vihar Terminal-Patna Junction Gati Shakti train will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 11.10 pm on October 29, 31, November 2, 5, and 7 to arrive at Patna Junction at 3.45 pm the next day.

In the return direction, the 01683 Patna Junction-Anand Vihar Terminal Gati Shakti train will depart from Patna Junction at 5.45 pm on October 30, November 1, 3, 6, and 8 to arrive at Anand Vihar Terminal at 9.50 am the next day.

The train will stop at Kanpur Central, Prayagraj Junction, Varanasi, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhaya Junction, and Danapur stations enroute in both the directions.

The design and look of the train has been improved with illuminated seat numbers and fire proof material and each coach has 83 berths, 11 more than those in the existing three tier AC coaches, according to the notification.

The newly designed coach has comfortable and ergonomically designed climbing ladders for the middle and upper berths as well as individuals AC vents, reading lights and USB charging sockets for all passengers.

They are also equipped with foldable snack tables and elegant bottle holders, the railways said.

These coaches have also been made Divyang-friendly.

Toilets have been provided with a modern, elegant look that also provides passenger-friendly fittings, it said.

The cost of each coach is around Rs 2.76 crore and is fit to run at 160 kmph speed.

The coach was conceptualised, designed and developed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the railways said.
Tags: #Chhath puja #Delhi-Patna #Diwali #Gati Shakti Express #India #Indian Railways
first published: Oct 29, 2021 07:08 pm

