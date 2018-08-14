Railways formalises its agreement with Japan in rail safety

Railways today formalised an agreement with Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) for cooperation in improving railway safety in India, a statement from the ministry said. The programme will help in upgradation of technical skills of Indian Railways front line maintenance staff.

The Record of Discussion (ROD) for the project on capacity development on rail safety was signed between Ministry of Railways and Japan International Cooperation Agency today. "The ROD sets out the activities to be undertaken under the programme with a clear focus on maintenance of track (welding, rail inspection, track circuit and others) and rolling stock," the statement said.

Under the agreement, Northern Railway and Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) shall be the beneficiaries of the cooperation programme.

The Japanese team would work closely with DFCCIL and Northern Railway's safety, civil engineering and rolling stock teams.

Thereafter, 60 technical personnel from India would receive first-hand training in Japan. DFCCIL has been included in the safety project so that the company can use the know-how right from the inception of its operation which is targeted in current year and next.

"The programme will continue for two years and is expected to yield tangible benefits in the areas of safety management and upgradation of technical skills of Indian Railways front line maintenance staff," it said.

S K Mishra, Principal Executive Director, Railway Board and Katsuo Matsumoto, Chief Representative, Japan International Cooperation Agency inked the ROD in the presence of officials of Railway Board, Department of Economic Affairs and Japan International Cooperation.

The two sides had signed a memorandum of understanding in this regard in February last year.