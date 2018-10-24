App
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 02:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Railways form 4-member inquiry team into Santragachi station stampede

The stampede occurred around 6pm on Tuesday when an express train and two EMU locals arrived at the station at the same time and passengers rushed to the platforms to board the trains.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Railways Wednesday formed a four-member committee to inquire into circumstances that led to a stampede at Santragachi Station, killing two persons and injuring 15 others, a South Eastern Railway (SER) spokesperson said.

The stampede occurred around 6pm on Tuesday when an express train and two EMU locals arrived at the station at the same time and passengers rushed to the platforms to board the trains.

The inquiry panel comprising SER principal chief commercial manager, principal chief engineer, principal chief security commissioner-cum-IG and chief safety officer will look into allegations of "negligence" levelled against the Railways into the mishap, spokesperson Sanjay Ghosh said.

"Among other allegations, the committee will also probe claims of a last-minute change in platform for an incoming train, apparently leading to cross-movement of passengers on the Foot Over Bridge at the station," Ghosh explained.

Taking lessons from Tuesday's mishap, additional railway personnel have been deployed at Santragachi station as well the Foot Over Bridge (FOB) on Wednesday to ensure smooth movement of passengers alighting or boarding trains, said a railway official.

The official said there was no disruption in services and trains were running as per schedule through the station.

Pinning blame on the Railways for the mishap, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed Tuesday that internal coordination could have prevented the incident.

"I feel there is a gap in coordination and Railways should look into it, they should have given some time gap between the arrival of two trains when the passengers have to change platforms," she had said.

Banerjee also stated that her government will hold an inquiry into the incident.

Of the 12 injured persons admitted to Howrah General Hospital on Tuesday evening, five have been discharged, two persons were shifted to a private facility at R N Tagore Hospital and one person was shifted to state-run SSKM Hospital here, Ghosh stated.

The remaining four injured persons will be shifted to S E Railway Central Hospital, Garden Reach, he said.

"The railway authority will bear the entire cost of treatment for the injured passengers. As of now, railway doctors are attending to the injured passengers and providing them all necessary support for treatment at Howrah Government Hospital, Ghosh added.

The CM has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the dead and Rs 1 lakh each to those injured in the incident.
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 02:21 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #railways #Santragachi station

