News

Railways flags off Bharat Gaurav deluxe train on tour covering Ayodhya and Janakpur in Nepal

PTI
Feb 17, 2023 / 07:46 PM IST

Bharat Gaurav deluxe train (Image: @PIB/Twitter)

The Indian Railways on Friday flagged off its Bharat Gaurav deluxe AC tourist train on a tour of the "Shri Ram-Janaki Yatra: Ayodhya to Janakpur", covering two significant pilgrimage centres of Ayodhya in India and Janakpur in Nepal.

The tourist train is expected to strengthen the relations and promote the cultural relations between the two neighbouring countries. The tour package will also include visits to Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Kashi and Prayagraj as added attractions.

Those availing the package will be put up in hotels for two nights -- one night each in Janakpur and Varanasi -- while the visits to Ayodhya, Sitamarhi and Prayagraj will be covered during the day halt at the respective destinations, the IRCTC, which runs the service, said on Friday.

The state-of-the-art tourist train has a host of unique features, including two fine-dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in the coaches, sensor-based washroom functions and a foot massager.