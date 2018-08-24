App
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 05:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Railways eyes completion of projects worth Rs 50,000 crore before 2019 elections: Report

Aside from these projects, the railway ministry is also expecting to start the construction of India’s first bullet train project by January 2019.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

Moneycontrol News 

The Indian Railways hopes to complete projects worth at least Rs 50,000 crore before the Lok Sabha election in 2019, The Economic Times reports.

“We’re working on the list of deliverables before April 2019, and there would be a visible difference in Indian Railways,” an official told the paper.

The projects include refurbishment of about 70 railway stations, launching India’s first semi high-speed train, installation of CCTV cameras at major stations, and opening up multiple stretches of the 3,300-kilometre dedicated freight corridor.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

Apart from these projects, the railway ministry is also expecting to start the construction of India’s first bullet train project by January 2019, the report added. The project is a 534 high-speed corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

The tender for the installation of 5 lakh CCTV cameras is likely to begin by the end of August and finish in the next six months, the report said.

The construction of the first phase of the freight corridor is expected to be complete by the end of the year. The first semi-high speed, which is likely to replace all Shatabdi trains by the start of next year, will be tested by September.

The Cabinet will soon consider a proposal to extend the lease period of private contractors who will work on the redevelopment and refurbishment of stations.

“We have prepared a cabinet note that proposes extending lease period for concessionaires to 99 years from existing 45. They will also be allowed to sublease the land,” a railway ministry official told The Economic Times.

Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi, Shimla, Mathura, Valsad, Ambala, Varanasi, Dehradun and other major junctions are the stations that will be upgraded by March 2019, the publication said.
First Published on Aug 24, 2018 05:01 pm

