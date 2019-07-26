App
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 09:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Railways expecting supply of approx 14.5 to 15 lakh tonnes rail in 2019-20: Piyush Goyal

Goyal said a request has been made to Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) to further increase its production.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Railways is expecting a supply of approximately 14.5 to 15 lakh tonnes rail in 2019-20, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal informed Parliament on July 26.

He said a request has been made to Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) to further increase its production.

Replying to a question in Rajya Sabha, Goyal said in addition to SAIL, other private domestic manufacturers have also been considered for rail supply since 2018-19.

For renewal of rails in tracks and construction projects, 5.84 lakh tonnes, 6.46, 6.20, 8.74 and 10.50 lakh tonnes rail were supplied in 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 respectively, he said.
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 09:03 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways #Piyush Goyal

