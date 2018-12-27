App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2018 07:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Railways enhances lower berth quota for senior citizens, women

For mail express trains having single coach of the designated class, the board revised the quota and enhanced it to 13 seats

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Railways has enhanced the combined reservation quota of lower berths for senior citizens and female passengers in mail, express trains and in Rajdhani and Duronto trains, an official order said.

At present 12 lower berths are earmarked in sleeper, AC-3 tier and AC-2 tier classes for senior citizens, female passengers-- 45 years of age and above-- and pregnant women.

In Rajdhani, Duronto and other fully air-conditioned express trains, the quota of reserved seats is seven.

"The matter has been reviewed and it has been decided that the combined reservation quota of lower births earmarked for senior citizens, female passengers 45 years of age and above and pregnant women may be enhanced," the order by the railway board said.

For mail express trains having single coach of the designated class, the board revised the quota and enhanced it to 13 seats.

While in trains with more than one coach, the number of reserved lower berths will be 15, it added.
First Published on Dec 27, 2018 06:56 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

