App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 07:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Railways eliminated 1,035 manned level crossings during April-December 2019, a jump of 190%

The national transporter has set a target of eliminating 2,568 level crossings on the Golden Quadrilateral and Diagonals by 2023.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File Image
File Image

The Railways eliminated 1,035 manned level crossings across its network during April-December 2019, a jump of 190 per cent over the corresponding period the year before, official data shows. The number stood at 357 for the April-December period in 2018, according to the data.

The national transporter has set a target of eliminating 2,568 level crossings on the Golden Quadrilateral and Diagonals by 2023.

The Railways has proposed to sanction road-over-bridges and road-under-bridges in places where the MLCs will be eliminated.

Close

In its road map document, the railways has stated that RUBs with water drainage system will be preferred as they are shorter in route and can be implemented faster.

related news

The entire cost of such projects would be borne by the national transporter with a Rs 50,000 crore corpus from the Centre over the next four years.

There are a little over 19,000 manned level crossings in the country as of now.

Another set of data shows, the Railways produced 4,484 LHB coaches in April-December 2019 compared to 3,121 in April- December 2018 which is a jump of almost 44 per cent.

The Railways plans to produce 4,079 coaches in 2020-21 and has set a target of constructing 275 foot over bridges in the same period.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 07:38 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.