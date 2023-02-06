Railways earns Rs 1.30 lakh crore from freight loading in first 10 months of FY 2022-23

Indian Railways' earnings from freight loading in the first 10 months of financial year 2022-23 crossed last year’s earnings for the same period. The ministry of railways said the freight earnings increased by 16 percent when compared to the same period last year.

Between April and January 2023, freight loading was 1,243.46 MT, an increase of 7 percent over last year's 1,159.08 MT. The railway sector earned Rs 135,387 crore as compared to Rs 117,212 crore last year, a 16 percent improvement over the previous year.

This year's January loading of 134.07 MT was higher than last year's loading of 129.12 MT, an improvement of 4 percent. There has been an increase of 13 percent over January 2022 in freight revenue, from Rs 131,72 crore to Rs 14,907 crore.

The railway has made sustained efforts with the mantra 'Hungry For Cargo' to improve the ease of doing business as well as improve service delivery at competitive prices.

"Customer-centric approach and work of Business Development Units backed up by agile policymaking helped Railways towards this landmark achievement," The ministry said.

Moneycontrol News