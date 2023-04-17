 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Railways earns record revenue of Rs 2.40 lakh crore in 2022-23

PTI
Apr 17, 2023 / 10:34 PM IST

In 2022-23, the freight revenue rose to Rs 1.62 lakh crore, a growth of nearly 15 percent from the previous year.

Indian Railways has registered a record revenue of Rs 2.40 lakh crore in the 2022-23 financial year, up by nearly Rs 49,000 crore from the previous year, according to a ministry statement on April 17.

Indian Railways' passenger revenue has registered an all-time high growth of 61 percent to reach Rs 63,300 crore.

"After three years, Indian Railways is able to fully meet the pension expenditures. Buoyancy in revenues and tight expenditure management have helped in achieving an operating ratio of 98.14 per cent, well within the RE target. After meeting all revenue expenditure, railways generated Rs 3,200 crore for capital investment from its internal resources," it said.