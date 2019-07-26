App
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 07:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Railways earned almost Rs 140 cr from sale of platform tickets in 2018-19: Piyush Goyal

Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Goyal said the railways earned Rs 230.47 crore from advertisements and shops, including those on platforms, and Rs 139.20 crore from sale of platform tickets in the year 2018-19.

Representative image
The Indian Railways has earned almost Rs 140 crore from the sale of platform tickets in the year 2018-19, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal informed Parliament on July 26.

"As per the extant policy, contracts for shops and advertisements are awarded after open competitive bidding. Therefore, it is not correct to say that specific rates are finalised for such contracts.

"The rates are outcome of the competition during the bid. However, in order to ensure minimum revenue, the bidding is done after finalising minimum licence fee and the quotes are to be submitted above the same," Goyal said.
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 07:43 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways #Piyush Goyal

