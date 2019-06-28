App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 08:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Railways drops project to provide Wi-Fi facility on running trains: Piyush Goyal

'Presently, wi-fi based Internet facility for providing reliable, cost effective and adequate internet bandwidth (~ 2Mbps per user) on moving trains is not available,' Goyal said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Ministry of Railways has dropped plans to provide wifi facility on running trains, the government said June 28. In a reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said as a pilot project, the railways had provided wifi-based internet facility in Howrah-Rajdhani train through satellite communication technology.

"This technology was capital intensive with recurring cost in the form of bandwidth charges and thus was not cost effective. Also, the internet bandwidth availability to passengers was inadequate. Hence, the project was dropped," he said.

"Presently, wi-fi based Internet facility for providing reliable, cost effective and adequate internet bandwidth (~ 2Mbps per user) on moving trains is not available," he said.

Close

The railways has however said while 1,606 stations across railways' network already have free wifi, it will be extended to the remaining 4,791 stations within this year.

Goyal said the ministry has taken steps to install CCTV cameras in all coaches of Premium, Mail, Express and Suburban trains. CCTV cameras in 7,020 coaches of such trains have been planned during Phase-I of the installation project.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 28, 2019 07:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways #Piyush Goyal

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.