Railways delivers more than 510 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen; Madhya Pradesh first to receive supply

The Indian Railways has successfully delivered more than 510 metric tonnes liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh & Delhi as of April 27.

According to a statement from the government, Madhya Pradesh is the first state to receive its consignment via the Oxygen Express.

"Madhya Pradesh has received its first Oxygen Express carrying more than 64 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen today early morning. These tankers were unloaded at various locations in Madhya Pradesh in cities like Jabalpur (1 Tanker), Bhopal (2 Tankers) & Sagar (3 Tankers)," it said.

The fourth oxygen expressed destined for Lucknow will be reaching today, carrying with it three tankers of LMO.

Haryana has also requested the Railways for oxygen express. As of now, it is planned that 2 Oxygen Express with a capacity of 5 tankers each will be run specifically for Haryana, the government has said.

So far, Indian Railways has delivered 202 metric tonnes to Uttar Pradesh, 174 metric tonnes to Maharashtra, 70 metric tonnes to Delhi and Madhya Pradesh 64 metric tonnes.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government will procure one lakh portable oxygen concentrators and install 500 more pressure swing adsorption oxygen plants from the PM Cares Fund.

He also asserted this will help improve access to oxygen, especially in district headquarters and tier-2 cities.

The demand for life-saving gas has increased with the surge in the COVID cases with several hospitals sending out SOS for its supply. Several deaths have also been reported due to lack of oxygen supply in hospitals.