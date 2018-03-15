Railways decides to remove LCD screens in Tejas Express as passengers damage them, steal headphones

Tejas Express, which started with much fanfare in May last year, may not boast of an LCD infotainment screen and headphones the next time you board it.

Railways, fed up with constant reports of passengers damaging the screens, has decided to remove them from two premium trains—Mumbai-Goa Tejas Express and swanky Anubhuti coaches on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express.

The railway cited damaged LCD screens, broken wires and removed power switches as reasons for the decision, as per a Hindustan Times report.

Senior railway board officials told the newspaper that orders have been forwarded to all zonal railways and soon they would start acting on it. “The order was issued in February and all the zonal railways will start removing the devices soon,” said a senior railway board official.

Amid the removal, the Railways has decided to provide free Wi-Fi in all trains. Presently, only premium trains have this facility.

“We reviewed the Tejas Express and found that the infotainment devices are getting damaged frequently. The devices will be removed as passengers use smartphone and the hotspot Wi-Fi facility will be available in trains,” said Ved Prakash, director of information and publicity, Railway Board.

The train — that covers more than 600 kilometres in less than nine hours — is plush with state-of-the-art amenities such as WiFi, CCTVs, headphones, tea and coffee vending machines, bio-vacuum toilets and sensor-based touchless water taps. It can run at the speed of 200 km per hour.