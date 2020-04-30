App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 05:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Railways crosses 3 million mark in distribution of free meals during lockdown

"Railways has been providing bulk cooked food with paper plates for lunch and food packets for dinner through IRCTC base kitchens, RPF resources and contribution of NGOs. While delivering the food to needy persons, social distancing and hygiene is being observed," the statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Railways on Thursday crossed the three million mark in distribution of free meals to the poor and the needy during the lockdown period, the national transporter said in a statement.

On April 20, the railways reached the two million mark and in the last 10 days it has accomplished distribution of free meals to another one million people, it said.

"The global pandemic has created unprecedented situations leaving a large number of people vulnerable to hunger. Those worst hit by this pandemic and lockdown are stranded persons, daily wage labourers, migrants, children, coolies, homeless, the poor and many who form the floating population.



Distribution of food is being done with the help of RPF, GRP, commercial departments of Zones, State Governments, District administrations and NGOs, even beyond the stations' vicinity to cater to the food requirements of needy people in areas surrounding the railway stations.

The food is being cooked at IRCTC base kitchens across the country. Of these, about 17.17 lakh cooked meals have been provided by IRCTC, about 5.18 lakh meals have been provided by RPF from its own resources, about 2.53 lakh meals have been provided by commercial and other departments of Railways and nearly 5.60 lakh meals have been donated by NGOs working with the Railway organisations.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 30, 2020 05:45 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways #IRCTC

