Railways cancels Samjhauta Express on Indian side of border after Pakistan's suspension

The Indian Railways announced on August 11 that it has cancelled the Samjhauta Express train run at its end of the international border, days after Pakistan suspended services on its side.

The railways run the train on Sundays from Delhi to Attari and back, while Pakistan used to run the train between Lahore and Attari. Passengers used to change trains at the Attari station.

"In consequent to Pakistan's decision to cancel samjhauta exp 14607/14608 running between Lahore and Atari .......the link exp train number 14001/14002 running between Delhi and Atari also stands cancelled (sic)," said Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway.

Two passengers had booked tickets for the Sunday's service, officials said.