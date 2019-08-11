App
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2019 07:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Railways cancels Samjhauta Express on Indian side of border after Pakistan's suspension

The railways run the train on Sundays from Delhi to Attari and back, while Pakistan used to run the train between Lahore and Attari. Passengers used to change trains at the Attari station.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Indian Railways announced on August 11 that it has cancelled the Samjhauta Express train run at its end of the international border, days after Pakistan suspended services on its side.

"In consequent to Pakistan's decision to cancel samjhauta exp 14607/14608 running between Lahore and Atari .......the link exp train number 14001/14002 running between Delhi and Atari also stands cancelled (sic)," said Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway.

Two passengers had booked tickets for the Sunday's service, officials said.

Pakistan suspended the Samjhauta Express and the Thar Express trains amid tensions between the two neighbouring countries after the government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and divided the state into two Union territories.

First Published on Aug 11, 2019 06:50 pm

tags #Indian Railways #Samjhauta Express

