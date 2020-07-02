App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 07:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Railways breaks another record, operates 2.8-km long ‘SheshNaag’ train

The 251-wagon long-haul goods train named ‘SheshNaag’ was operated by the SECR Nagpur division

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

On a day when Indian Railways achieved 100 percent punctuality for the first time ever, the national carrier achieved yet another feat by operating the longest train ever.

The super anaconda formation was made by joining four empty BOXN rakes and is powered by four sets of electric locomotives. It has nine engines and four guards van.

The 251-wagon long-haul goods train named ‘SheshNaag’ was operated by the SECR Nagpur division. The Ministry of Railways took to Twitter on July 2 to share a video clip of the "longest train ever to run on Indian Railways".

Two days ago, on June 30, the Railway Ministry had run a 177-coach freight train named ‘Super Anaconda’.
