Railways breaks another record, operates 2.8-km long ‘SheshNaag’ train

On a day when Indian Railways achieved 100 percent punctuality for the first time ever, the national carrier achieved yet another feat by operating the longest train ever.

The super anaconda formation was made by joining four empty BOXN rakes and is powered by four sets of electric locomotives. It has nine engines and four guards van.



Indian Railways breaks another record. Operates 'SheshNaag', a 2.8 Km long train amalgamating 4 empty BOXN rakes, powered by 4 sets of electric locomotives

'SheshNaag' is the longest train ever to run on Indian Railways. pic.twitter.com/t3fKKVJSkJ Close July 2, 2020



Taking a big leap in reducing the transit time of freight trains, Bilaspur division of SECR broke yet another frontier by joining & running 3 loaded trains (more than 15000 tonnes) in 'Anaconda' formation through Bilaspur & Chakradharpur divisions. pic.twitter.com/5lZlQHDpkI — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 30, 2020

The 251-wagon long-haul goods train named ‘SheshNaag’ was operated by the SECR Nagpur division. The Ministry of Railways took to Twitter on July 2 to share a video clip of the "longest train ever to run on Indian Railways".Two days ago, on June 30, the Railway Ministry had run a 177-coach freight train named ‘Super Anaconda’.