English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch sustainability champions reveal key solutions, innovations accelerating India's SDGs at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’-Haryana Roundtable on March 5 at 12pm
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Railways allows zonal authorities to take call on reopening station retiring rooms

The Railway Board has already permitted restarting the operations of retiring rooms, Rail Yatri Niwas and hotels which are managed by the IRCTC.

PTI
March 03, 2021 / 08:38 PM IST
File image

File image

The Railways has allowed zonal authorities to decide on reopening station retiring rooms subject to local conditions including COVID-related government protocols, the ministry said Wednesday. These services were discontinued after the announcement of coronavirus lockdown in March last tear.

The Railway Board has already permitted restarting the operations of retiring rooms, Rail Yatri Niwas and hotels which are managed by the IRCTC.

At present, the Railways is running more than 65 percent of its trains including various special and express/passenger services.

"Considering the convenience of passengers, the Railways has decided to allow operation of retiring rooms at stations subject to fulfilment of protocols issued by the government. These conveniences were discontinued post announcement of lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID 19," the statement said.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways #Railway retiring room
first published: Mar 3, 2021 08:37 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin phase 3 trials efficacy at 81%, says Bharat Biotech; France looking to secure the Indian vaccine

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin phase 3 trials efficacy at 81%, says Bharat Biotech; France looking to secure the Indian vaccine

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.