Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 08:54 AM IST

Railways adopts transparency strategy for bullet train project amidst protests

NHSRCL will start disclosing compensation mechanism from Palghar district in Maharashtra, where it is facing maximum opposition.

PTI

Railways has for the first time decided to make compensation mechanism to farmers, land owners for its ambitious bullet train project, public for the first time.

After the surveys, each landowner will get a detailed breakup of their compensation amount and not just a lump sum amount that is presently the norm.

"We have decided to be more transparent and after the surveys provide landowners of every aspect of their compensation - how much land we are taking, how much is the land worth and other aspects based on which he will be paid," an official of the National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL), the implementing authority of the project told PTI.

"They can discuss these with whomever they want and get back to us with either their objection or approval within 15 days, of the compensation matrix," he said.

Such a breakup of compensation has not been made public for any other railway project.

NHSRCL will start disclosing compensation mechanism from Palghar district in Maharashtra, where it is facing maximum opposition.

NHSRCL has estimated Rs 10,000 crore as land acquisition cost for 508 km bullet train project which it aims to launch by 2022.
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 08:52 am

