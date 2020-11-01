172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|railways-adds-610-local-train-services-in-mumbai-to-avoid-crowding-amid-covid-19-pandemic-6046181.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2020 09:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Railways adds 610 local train services in Mumbai to avoid crowding amid COVID-19 pandemic

Of the 610 additional services, 314 will be run on the Central Railway network and 296 operate on the Western Railway.

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image

The railways is adding another 610 suburban local train services in Mumbai from November 1 to reduce crowding amid the coronavirus outbreak. The addition will take the services, used extensively by office-goers, to 2,020.

In a tweet, Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal said, “Railways to run 610 more daily Special Suburban Services in Mumbai from 1st November, taking the total number of services to 2020. This will help maintain social distancing, avoid overcrowding & enhance passenger convenience.”

Close

Of the 610 additional services, 314 will be run on the Central Railway network while the remaining 296 will operate on the Western Railway, the minister said.

related news

The railways has been operating 1,410 services on Mumbai's suburban network, including 706 on the central line and 704 on the Western Railway network.

With the addition of 610 services, the CR will have 1,020 services and the remaining 1,000 will operate on the western network.

In the tweet, Goyal requested travellers to follow medical and social protocols as mandated for COVID-19 and noot to believe in rumours.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Amid the surging coronavirus infection in Maharashtra’s capital, the railways from June 15 resumed local services for persons employed in emergency and essential services. It recently allowed lawyers and foreign consulate staff to commute as well.

Earlier this week, the Maharashtra government proposed to the railways to allow general public to board the suburban services during non-peak hours. The railways has, however, said that it can only carry over 22 lakh passengers instead of the 80 lakh it used to ferry before the pandemic.

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.
First Published on Nov 1, 2020 09:13 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Maharashtra

