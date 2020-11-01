Railways adds 610 local train services in Mumbai to avoid crowding amid COVID-19 pandemic

The railways is adding another 610 suburban local train services in Mumbai from November 1 to reduce crowding amid the coronavirus outbreak. The addition will take the services, used extensively by office-goers, to 2,020.



Railways to run 610 more daily Special Suburban Services in Mumbai from 1st November, taking the total number of services to 2020.

This will help maintain social distancing, avoid overcrowding & enhance passenger convenience. pic.twitter.com/Dd5LIL1taw — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 31, 2020

In a tweet, Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal said, “Railways to run 610 more daily Special Suburban Services in Mumbai from 1st November, taking the total number of services to 2020. This will help maintain social distancing, avoid overcrowding & enhance passenger convenience.”

Of the 610 additional services, 314 will be run on the Central Railway network while the remaining 296 will operate on the Western Railway, the minister said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The railways has been operating 1,410 services on Mumbai's suburban network, including 706 on the central line and 704 on the Western Railway network.

With the addition of 610 services, the CR will have 1,020 services and the remaining 1,000 will operate on the western network.

In the tweet, Goyal requested travellers to follow medical and social protocols as mandated for COVID-19 and noot to believe in rumours.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Amid the surging coronavirus infection in Maharashtra’s capital, the railways from June 15 resumed local services for persons employed in emergency and essential services. It recently allowed lawyers and foreign consulate staff to commute as well.

Earlier this week, the Maharashtra government proposed to the railways to allow general public to board the suburban services during non-peak hours. The railways has, however, said that it can only carry over 22 lakh passengers instead of the 80 lakh it used to ferry before the pandemic.