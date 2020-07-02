Railways achieves 100% punctuality for the first time in history

In a first, the Railways has said it achieved a 100 percent punctuality rate on July 1. It means that none of the passenger services were delayed and the departures, as well as arrivals, were on time. It is to be noted that only a fraction of the total trains is currently operating due to coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on movements. According to the Railways, it's previous best was 99.54 percent on June 23.



Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal Thursday tweeted: “Trains in the Fast Lane: Enhancing services to unprecedented levels, Indian Railways made history on 1st July, 2020 by achieving 100% punctuality rate.”

The Railways on June 25 announced its decision to cancel regular time-tabled passenger services, including mail, express, passenger and suburban services up to August 12. It had earlier canceller all regular train services till June 30.

"It has been decided that all tickets booked from July 1 to August 12 will be cancelled and a full refund will be issued," the Railways said in a press release. Special Rajdhani trains and other services started from May 12 and June 1 will continue as per schedule, it added.

According to an Indian Express report, last month, the Railways had sent a missive to its zones to ensure 100 percent punctuality in the running of 230 special trains, which is less than two percent of the 13,000 trains that typically run. Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav had reportedly asked all general managers and divisional railway managers to ensure that the 15 pairs of Rajdhani special trains and 100 pairs of passenger trains maintain their schedule without any delays.

Meanwhile, the Railways on Wednesday formally kickstarted its plans to allow private entities to operate passenger trains on its network by inviting request for qualifications (RFQ) for participation on 109 pairs of routes through 151 modern trains, the national transporter said. The project would entail a private sector investment of about Rs 30,000 crore, the national transporter said.

This is the first initiative for private investment for running passenger trains on the Indian Railways network. It began last year with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) introducing the Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express.

