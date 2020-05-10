App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 10, 2020 02:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Railways: 350 Shramik Special trains run so far, around 3.6 lakh migrants ferried

While 263 trains have already reached their destinations, 87 are still on the run. Forty-six more trains are in the pipeline, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Indian Railways has operated 350 Shramik Special trains since May 1 and ferried home more than 3.6 lakh migrants stranded in various parts of the country amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, officials said.

While 263 trains have already reached their destinations, 87 are still on the run. Forty-six more trains are in the pipeline, it said.

Every Shramik Special train has 24 coaches, each with a capacity of 72 seats.

Close

However, only 54 people are allowed in a coach to maintain social distancing norms and the middle berth is not allotted to any passenger.

related news

While the railways has not yet announced the cost incurred on the special services, officials indicate the national transporter has spent around Rs 80 lakh per service.

The government had earlier stated that the cost of the services has been shared on a 85:15 ratio with states. Since the Shramik Special train service started, Gujarat has remained one of the top originating stations followed by Kerala.

Among the receiving states, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh remain the top states. Earlier, the railways drew flak from opposition parties for charging for these services.

In its guidelines, the railways have said the trains will ply only if they have 90 per cent occupancy and the "states should collect the ticket fare".

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 10, 2020 02:28 pm

tags #Migrant #railways #Shramik Special #workers

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

PM Narendra Modi to hold video conference with Chief Ministers on May 11

PM Narendra Modi to hold video conference with Chief Ministers on May 11

75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal

75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal

In the fight to treat coronavirus, your lungs are a battlefield

In the fight to treat coronavirus, your lungs are a battlefield

most popular

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.