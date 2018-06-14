Railway to hand over 71 acres of land in Patna to Bihar government

The Railway Ministry today agreed to hand over more than 70 acres of land to Bihar government, on payment of about Rs 220 crore, paving the way for construction of a 6-km long road in the state capital.

According to Rajesh Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer of the East Central Railway headquartered in Hajipur, "the ministry has accorded in-principle approval" for handing over 71.253 acres of land to the state government upon payment of Rs 221.72 crore, "the value of land worked out by a revaluation committee constituted upon directions of the Patna High Court".

In a statement, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi thanked Railway Minister Piyush Goyal for the approval and said "I had met the Railway Minister only yesterday and requested, for the second time in a month, to take a decision on handing over the land to the Bihar government".

He said upon getting possession of the land, through which a defunct railway line passes, it will be possible to construct a road 6 km long and 30 metres wide.

The proposed road would bring about better connectivity between Digha, the city's north-western extreme, and "R Block" which is a stone's throw from a number of important buildings including the state Assembly, Sushil Modi said.